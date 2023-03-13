The 95th Academy Awards was held in Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater on March 12. Chat show host Jimmy Kimmel returned as host for the Oscars ceremony, having previously taken on the duties in 2017 and 2018. During the event, Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t help but poke fun at the now-infamous moment of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during last year’s Academy Awards in his opening monologue, Page Six reported. And now, actor Andrew Garfield’s reaction to Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue has gone viral on social media, leaving the internet in splits.

Jimmy said, “We know this is a special night for you. We want you to have fun. We want you to feel safe … and, most importantly, we want me to feel safe." The 55-year-old star added that strict policies have been made, and if anyone in the theatre commits an act of violence, they will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor, following which they also have to give a 19-minute-long speech.

His statement was in reference to The Academy’s controversial decision to not kick Will Smith out of the auditorium for his outrageous actions and moments later, honor him “King Richard."

“If anything, unpredictable or violent happens during this ceremony, just do what you did last year — nothing," Jimmy Kimmel quipped adding that they could maybe even give the assailant a hug.

The chat show host continued saying that if anyone gets mad at his joke and decides to come up on the stage and get jiggy, “it’s not going to be easy." “There are a few of my friends you’re going to have to get through first," he said.

However, fans have picked actor Andrew Garfield’s reaction to Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue over the host’s hilarious digs at the Will Smith-Chris Rock incident. Garfield arrived at the Dolby Theatre wearing a black suit and white shirt.

Tweeting a screenshot of the actor’s reaction, a fan wrote, “Only thing I liked about jimmy kimmel’s monologue was this Andrew Garfield reaction."

Another termed Garfield’s photo as “another Oscar meme for the meme gallery."

A Twitter user said, “Love that smile" and we cannot agree more.

Not agreeing with the Twitterati who shared the snap, a person wrote, “It’s not the ONLY thing I liked, though."

What do you think about Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue?

