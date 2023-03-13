Indian documentary The Elephant Whisperers has won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film and congratulations has been pouring in on Twitter. Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the documentary is centred around Bomman and Bellie, a couple based in South India, and their dedication towards caring for an orphaned baby elephant called Raghu.

“We just [won] the first-ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Two women did this! I am still shivering," tweeted Guneet Monga, producer of the documentary, after the win. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Monga spoke about how The Elephant Whisperer’s Oscar nomination brought it global attention. She spoke about how Netflix aided this and how Kartiki Gonsalves achieved everything that she wanted to with the film.

It’s celebration time on Desi Twitter!

India is in the Oscars race in two more categories: Best Original Song in which RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ has been nominated and All That Breathes, which has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film.

