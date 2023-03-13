The Oscars are a night of drama and excitement, celebrating the film industry’s best and brightest. From red-carpet entries to emotional speeches, the event captures the world’s attention. The recent 95th Academy Awards sparked memories of the event’s controversies, including the infamous ‘La La Land’ Best Picture mistake, when it was announced as the winner instead of the actual victor ‘Moonlight.’ This incident remains an embarrassing moment in Oscars’ history which continues to generate conversation on Twitter even after six years.

At the 89th Academy Awards, chaos erupted when Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty came on stage to announce the Best Picture winner. Beatty mistakenly carried the envelope for Best Actress, which had already been awarded to ‘La La Land’s’ Emma Stone. As Beatty began to read the winner’s card, he appeared puzzled and looked inside the envelope, while Dunaway saw the only film title she could and announced ‘La La Land’ as the winner.

The cast and crew of ‘La La Land’ then took to the stage in celebration and two producers offered acceptance remarks as a stage manager was spotted running across the stage with an envelope. But as ‘La La Land’ producer Fred Berger was about to speak, he announced that they had lost, and Jordan Horowitz stepped up to the mic to announce, “I’m sorry, there’s a mistake. ‘Moonlight,’ you guys won best picture." “This is not a joke," he said, motioning to the “Moonlight" cast and producers to take the stage.

Horowitz even flashed the card displaying ‘Moonlight’ as the winner to the audience. Thus, it turned into a frenetic event and the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), which had handled the ballots for the Academy Awards for over 80 years, took full responsibility for the mistake.

Meanwhile, six years down the line, Twitter users couldn’t stop reminiscing about the incident, calling it the worst Oscars mistake. One user’s post, “6 years since ‘la la land’ was mistakenly announced as the Oscars best picture winner," led to a flood of comments, with many laughing over Ryan Gosling’s reactions and creating memes around it.

