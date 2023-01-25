A video of a pickup truck ramming into a parked vehicle outside a store has shocked the Internet. The near-death incident reportedly occurred on January 10 in Bangkok. The clip shows a car parked near a store. It was at that moment when an out-of-control truck swerved along the road before hitting the parked sedan. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident. Later, the driver was also seen stepping out of the vehicle. The now-viral video was everyone’s attention on social media.

The collision was recorded by the security camera installed near the store. Piyapor, the owner of the store informed that he handed over a copy of the video to the police officers for the investigation, a report in NDTV said.

Advertisement

The sedan owner said the driver who rammed into his car refused to pay for any damages. “There was an insurance company that covered some of the damages but the driver refused to pay me for the other fees and waste of time," he said.

Last month, a similar spine-chilling incident was reported from Delhi. A car ran over three kids on a footpath in the Gulabi Bagh area. The video of the horrifying incident was shared by the news agency ANI. The driver, who was reportedly learning to drive, lost control before running over the kids. Two of them received minor injuries while the third one was critical but stable and admitted to a hospital. A case was registered against the accused.

Advertisement

Internet was left in shock when a nearly fatal collision between a fast-moving truck and a motorcycle was reported earlier this month. In the clip, a biker can be seen crossing a street at full speed before a massive truck arrives and almost collides with the rider. Despite a very close call, the biker managed to escape the incident unhurt.

Advertisement

People have expressed their disbelief in the comments section. A few went on to call it a ‘spine-chilling’ encounter.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here