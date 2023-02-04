There is nothing quite like the experience of witnessing the marvels of nature with your own eyes. Covering about 70 per cent of the Earth’s surface, the ocean has so much to offer when tended to with care. A mesmerizing footage was captured on camera when a paddleboarder encountered a giant whale up and close. The giant whale was right underneath the paddleboard, and its massive size could leave anyone stunned for a moment. The clip, shared on Twitter, was captured from an aerial view and showed the creature slowly swimming toward the paddleboarder. Its fin gently pushed the boat forward as it circled around it before swimming away.

In awe of the moment, social media users mentioned it would have been an amazing experience but a little scary at the same time. Others, more scared of the proximity of the whale remarked that it would have been terrifying had the creature knocked the paddleboarder over. Yet most just wanted to have a similar experience. “How I envy the paddler. Thankfully he didn’t go out to try and seek out that gentle giant. It found him and wanted to play a little. What a lucky person," a user wrote.

“That was so beautiful. Two of them. God, I hope I live long enough to get a moment like this. I love all cetaceans," a tweet read.

Another user tweeted, “This is amazing, so calming and an experience never to be forgotten."

These gentle giants despite living in the water are quite similar to humans. Whales come to the surface to breathe air, like humans, they are also warm-blooded mammals who nurse their babies. The blue whale is the largest of all whales, which can be as long as more than 100 feet and weigh up to 200 tons, according to World Wildlife. They roam around the ocean communicating in complex and mysterious sounds. They have a thick layer of fat called blubber that insulates them from cold ocean waters. Currently, there is a population of about 400 North Atlantic right whales remaining. Other species’ population varies from 10,000 to 90,000. Whales are great contributors to fighting climate change. They play a crucial role in capturing carbon from the atmosphere. In fact, each great whale sequesters an estimated 33 tons of CO2 on average.

