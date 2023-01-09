Pakistan Cricket Fans Can't Shut Up About Suryakumar Yadav 'Failing' Against Their Bowlers in T20I

Suryakumar Yadav made an absolute mockery of the Sri Lankan bowling attack when India met Dasun Shanaka’s side in the third and deciding T20I contest on Saturday. Batting first, India lost both their openers Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi inside the powerplay. With plenty of overs to go, the stage was perfectly set for SKY to go berserk, and berserk he went.

The ICC number 1 ranked T20I batter hammered as many as 7 boundaries and 9 ridiculous maximums in his unbeaten 112* (51) to propel the hosts to a dominant total of 228/5. In response, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 137, losing the contest by 91 runs, and the T20I series 2-1.

Suryakumar Yadav was universally praised by fans and those who witnessed the exploits from the bat of the 32-year-old explosive batter.

The cricket-loving nation of Pakistan also lauded SKY for his ruthless display. However, the fans also made it a point to remind everyone that Pakistan bowlers had “tamed" the beast, unlike the rest of the world.

Earlier, India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

