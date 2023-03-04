The frenzy around Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is far from over. Over a month after the film’s release, it continues to do steady business at the box office and the songs are ruling social media. There has been a flood of videos made using the track Jhoome Jo Pathaan in the background. The latest addition to the list is an Instagram Reel of a Pakistani choreographer’s dance on the superhit track. The video has gone viral with over 1.3 million views on the platform. The video shows him energetically dancing to the song’s hook step at an event. “Party pathan ke ghar rakho gay tou pathan tou aayega (If you throw a party at Pathaan’s house, Pathaan will definitely cone)," read the caption.

Advertisement

Users have praised the choreographer for his amazing dancing skills under the post. Some users have even criticized the audience for not cheering him properly.

One user wrote, “I feel the audience don’t have life in them or feeling sleepy."

Another user commented, “Excellent dance bro. Just one small feedback when you are dancing don’t look down. You lose connection with the audience."

“Woah amazing. What a dance and energy level," read another comment.

The upbeat music and catchy lyrics of Jhoome Jo Pathaan have left a deep imprint on fans. Last month, another Instagram Reels of Jhoome Jo Pathaan whipped up a storm on social media. In the video, teachers of Delhi University’s Jesus and Mary College could be seen shaking a leg on Jhoome Jo Pathaan song.

Advertisement

Pathaan continues to be unstoppable at the box office. The SRK starrer has reportedly collected over Rs 1026 crore at the box office worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in history. Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan celebrated the film’s success at the box office on Twitter. She wrote, “Record-breaking streak… #Pathaan."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has surpassed SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali The Conclusion to become the highest-earning Hindi film. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.

Pathaan is a part of Yash Raj Film’s spy universe and is connected to Hrithik Roshan’s War and Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here