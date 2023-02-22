Home » BUZZ » Pakistan University Sets Question on Brother-Sister 'Making Love', Sparks Outrage

Pakistan University Sets Question on Brother-Sister 'Making Love', Sparks Outrage

Pakistan's COMSATS university is under fire over a question on a brother-sister duo 'making love'.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 09:31 IST

Islamabad

Pakistan's COMSATS university sparks outrage. (Representational image; Inset: Via Twitter)
Pakistan's COMSATS university sparks outrage. (Representational image; Inset: Via Twitter)

A university in Pakistan sparked criticism after it asked students to write an essay on brother and sister “making love". The question paper was given out in COMSATS University based in Islamabad. Celebrities and student bodies have been demanding that the vice chancellor and chancellor of the university should be questioned, reported NDTV.

The viral essay prompt is titled “The Julie and Mark Scenario" and the question asks students if it was okay for the brother and sister to “make love", and to substantiate the answer with the students’ knowledge and personal opinion. The question was set by one Professor Khair ul Bashar, reported New York Post. He has since been fired and blacklisted.

The question was posed to Bachelor of Electrical Engineering students last December and Bashar was fired in January, the report added. However, the outrage continues.

Some individuals presented a counter-point to those offended, opining that such questions are prevalent in many established literary and psychological analyses.

