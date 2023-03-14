Home » Buzz » Pakistan University Students Celebrate Fake 'Shaadi', Viral Videos Divide Twitter

Pakistan University Students Celebrate Fake 'Shaadi', Viral Videos Divide Twitter

Students of LUMS in Pakistan held a fake shaadi event with two seniors picked to enact the bride and the groom. The viral videos have divided Twitter.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 10:01 IST

Pakistan

LUMS students in Pakistan held a fake shaadi event. (Credits: Twitter)
LUMS students in Pakistan held a fake shaadi event. (Credits: Twitter)

Some Pakistani students have found a way to have all the fun of a wedding without the additional pressure of everything else that a marriage entails. The students of LUMS, Pakistan, organised a fake ‘shaadi’ event and moments from it have taken social media by storm.

The fake ‘shaadi’ was complete with make-believe bride, groom and guests, all dressed up in fancy wedding attire. As per Twitter users, two seniors are picked to enact the bride and groom at the annual fake ‘shaadi’ event.

Although many found it harmless fun and even wholesome, others criticised the concept as representing a fixation over the idea of marriage.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

What do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shaoni SarkarShaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More

first published: March 14, 2023, 09:48 IST
last updated: March 14, 2023, 10:01 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Looks Smoking Hot In Bold Monokini With Fishnet Stockings, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Rare Family Photos of the Versatile Actor