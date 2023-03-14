Some Pakistani students have found a way to have all the fun of a wedding without the additional pressure of everything else that a marriage entails. The students of LUMS, Pakistan, organised a fake ‘shaadi’ event and moments from it have taken social media by storm.

The fake ‘shaadi’ was complete with make-believe bride, groom and guests, all dressed up in fancy wedding attire. As per Twitter users, two seniors are picked to enact the bride and groom at the annual fake ‘shaadi’ event.

Although many found it harmless fun and even wholesome, others criticised the concept as representing a fixation over the idea of marriage.

