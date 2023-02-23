Home » BUZZ » Pakistani Man Refuses to Take Money From Foreigner Buying Fruits, Calls Him 'Mehmaan'

Pakistani Man Refuses to Take Money From Foreigner Buying Fruits, Calls Him 'Mehmaan'

A Pakistani man set a wholesome example of the country's warm hospitality with his gesture towards a tourist buying fruits.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 10:09 IST

Peshawar

Pakistani man's warm gesture towards tourist goes viral. (Credits: Twitter/@Islamabadies)
Pakistani man's warm gesture towards tourist goes viral. (Credits: Twitter/@Islamabadies)

Indians and Pakistanis are known for their hospitality, especially if a foreign tourist happens to visit the countries. In a video going viral on Twitter, some Pakistani vendors can be seen setting a wholesome example of the culture of hospitality. A foreign tourist went to buy fruits from a street-side vendor and when he was about to pay, people around the stand vehemently refused to take the money.

One of the people standing around the vendor told the tourist he was a “mehmaan" there as he refused to let him pay for the fruits.

Advertisement

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri, too, joined in to share a similar experience he had in Pakistan. “A similar incident has happened with me in Karachi too.. The shopkeeper was Shahbaz. When he came to know that I am from India, he first ordered lassi.. and then after shopping, he refused to accept the money. Given that you are from our own country..if you were very stubborn then you took half the money Shahbaz ❤️❤️," he wrote.

RELATED NEWS

Some people presented a counter-point too.

What do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: February 23, 2023, 10:09 IST
last updated: February 23, 2023, 10:09 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Looks Smoking Hot In Animal-print Bikini While Flaunting Stretch Marks, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Bikini Looks

+10PHOTOS

Esha Gupta Raises Temperature By Going Braless In Latest Photoshoot, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures