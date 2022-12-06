Pakistani Woman Now Grooves to 'Batiyan Bujhai Rakhdi' After Viral Wedding Dance Video

The Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja girl, Ayesha from Pakistan, who became an overnight sensation with her viral performance on Lata Mangeshkar’s song, is back with yet another magical performance, and this time it is on Batiyan Bujhai Rakhdi by Shazia Manzoor.

Ayesha donned the same green salwar suit she wore at her friend’s wedding while dancing to the new song. Glimpses of her performance from the Pakistani TV show were shared on Instagram. Once again, her hypnotic dance has left netizens impressed. The young girl is obtaining overwhelming responses from across the world. Take a look at the video:

Ever since Ayesha’s video went viral, her followers on social media rapidly increased. Karachi-based TV station ARY Digital interviewed Ayesha in a Wedding Master Class episode. Ayesha told the host Nida Yasir that her Instagram has added three lakh more followers since the “Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja" video.

Take a look at the video that changed her fate:

Two weeks ago, an Indian girl, Asmita recreated Ayesha’s video on Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja. One can see her donning a gorgeous georgette and grooving to the upbeat track at her house. Similarly, several people have recreated her performance. A few days back, Tanzanian boy Kili Paul also took the internet by storm by recreating the same video. Kili was joined by his sister Neema and they nailed the dance moves on Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja. “Tried to dance like that one viral girl," read the caption of the post. The video has garnered over 2 million views online. To note, Mera Dil Ye Pukare is a song from the 1954 film Nagin.

In case you missed out on the video, take a look:

What do you think about Ayesha’s new dance video? Drop your views in the comment section below.

