Street performers must be appreciated for their efforts and courage as they stand in front of thousands to showcase their talents to the world. While they are found in almost every country, there are only a few that acclaim the artists and let them earn a penny or two on the streets. Now, a video of a Paris Busker singing ‘Ajeeb Dastan’ has gone viral on the internet. Twitter can’t stop heaping praises for the foreigner who treated a woman with this Hindi song.

A woman, identified as Maheera Ghani, took to the micro-blogging site to share about a busker’s sweet gesture in Paris. She posted how the man asked where she belonged to and then treated her with a beautiful song in front of Palais Garner. “This guy asked me where I am from. I told from Pakistan and he started singing this in front of opera garnier Paris," she wrote on Twitter. The 45-second clip showed the busker singing Lata Mangeshkar’s famous song ‘Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh’ from the 1960 Bollywood film ‘Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai’.

The internet soon started showering love on the man who gave his best to thrill the Pakistani woman. “That’s amazing. Our subcontinent travels with us, deep in our subconsciousness, and spills out to catch and infect many we meet," commented a user while another one said, “So wholesome."

Some even appreciated how beautifully he sang a Hindi song in his foreign accent as one of them stated, “To his credit he is singing well in a foreign language!". “Kindness of strangers. Makes the world go rounddd," remarked the other.

