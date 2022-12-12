Pakistani YouTuber Gifts His Bride Baby Donkey on Wedding, Viral Video Melts Hearts

Getting wedding gifts is one of the most challenging tasks as the bride and groom must know about each other’s choices and likes in order to make them feel special on D-Day. While gifting an expensive piece of jewellery or some ostentatious devices is quite common, the couple usually thinks about giving something out-of-the-box. This is what a Pakistani groom did at his wedding. YouTuber Azlan Shah went over and above in getting an exclusive gift for his bride which was none other than a baby donkey!

In a video that went viral on social media, YouTuber Azlan Shah from Karachi surprised his bride with a baby donkey at their reception. He recently got married to the social media influencer Dr. Warisha Javed Khan.

Sharing a picture of the gift on his Instagram handle, Shah explained the reason for giving a unique present to his bride. He remarked how Warisha loved baby donkeys so he decided to give her one at their wedding."I always knew that Warisha loves baby Donkeys so here’s a wedding gift to her from my side," read the caption. He further clarified that the baby donkey wasn’t separated from its mother and had been brought along.

The bride, Warisha, was so thrilled on receiving the heartwarming present as she caressed the baby donkey and patted her hand on its head. A video of Shah surprising Warisha with the donkey also surfaced on the internet that grabbed the attention and melted hearts of several users. In the clip, he could be seen answering the most common question that would arise, “Why only a donkey in the gift?" To which Warisha replied that she loves baby donkeys.

“It is because you (the bride) love it and secondly, it’s the most hardworking and loving animal in the world," said Shah in the viral video. He further added that no matter what people say, the donkey is his spirit animal and that was his wedding gift to Warisha. “Please don’t make fun of it," he exclaimed at the end.

Meanwhile, the video received mixed reactions from online users as some called it a sweet gesture while others took a dig and called it weird.

