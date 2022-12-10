Paneer Pasanda to Sex on the Beach: Top Recipes Googled by Indians in 2022

Google’s Year in Search report for 2022 is out and and the top recipes searched by Indians this year have many of the same contenders as last year. The top spot, however, was occupied by a different dish: Paneer Pasanda. Last year, the winner had been Enoki Mushroom. The second spot this year remained much the same- the Modak, that sees the peak of its popularity during Ganesh Chaturthi when it is distributed as bhog. The third one on the list, however, was a curveball: Sex on the Beach. Who would’ve known so many Desis might try to mix a cocktail after Googling the recipe?

Next on the list this year was the trusty chicken soup, the comfort food for all sorts of occasions. It had been among the top five last year as well. It might just be the one recipe that would never go out of style, seeing as it’s the global comfort food. Whether you feel sick, or wake up on the wrong side of the bed on a cold morning, or have the munchies but still want to stay healthy- one may turn to the chicken soup on any occasion.

Next up, for 2022, is the Malai Kofta, which is not very surprising of a choice. To sum it up, this year’s most Googled recipes from India look like this:

1. Paneer Pasanda

2. Modak

3. Sex on the beach

4. Chicken soup

5. Malai Kofta

In 2021, the top spot was occupied by Enoki mushroom. Following the mushrooms was Modak. The next three trending Indian recipes were for methi matar malai, palak and chicken soup. While Enoki mushroom can be used in omelettes or cooked as soup, methi matar malai is a North Indian dish prepared with fenugreek leaves, peas and cream. Palak can be cooked in a number of different ways, ranging from curries with potatoes and peas to the most popular Palak Paneer gravy dish.

On the whole, the top searches in India this year were on Indian Premier League, CoWIN, FIFA World Cup, Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup. Following the top five were topics like Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, e-SHRAM Card, Commonwealth Games, K.G.F: Chapter 2 and Indian Super League.

