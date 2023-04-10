Home » Buzz » 'Paneer Shawarma': What are the Worst Street Food Items in India? Desi Foodies Have a 'Controversial' List

'Paneer Shawarma': What are the Worst Street Food Items in India? Desi Foodies Have a 'Controversial' List

A Twitter thread which is going viral lists some of the Indian street food items which are not so desirable.

Advertisement

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 14:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian Street Food. (Image: Canva)
Indian Street Food. (Image: Canva)

India is known for its street food. Delish food recipes being served with the perfect tinge of spice mix and chutneys is what we Indians take pride in. Be it Chandni Chowk ke paranthe or Lucknow ke tunde kebab, the Indian streets have some scrumptious food sizzling. However, there are some combinations that are not so desirable. Also, with the advent of fusion food, a lot has changed. You must have seen headlines about bizarre food combos on a daily basis. These choices sometimes also shock foodies.

Now, a Twitter thread which is going viral lists some of the Indian street food items which are not so desirable. Taking to the micro blogging site, Twitter user ‘Tini’, started this thread. She posted a meme of Shah Rukh Khan from Chennai Express. In the caption, she wrote, “Opinions about Indian street food that get you like this."

Advertisement

“Only food from Telugu states is better, especially Telugu cuisine and Hyderabadi Everything else is either unhealthy or over-hyped and is not good for eating daily," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “veg biryani and veg pulao are two very different things and it’s not my fault that your sorry ass tastebuds can’t differentiate bw the two."

RELATED NEWS

“dosa needs to be simple dosa in original way and not the experiments done with it," wrote a Twitter user. “There’s only a limit of jalebi you can eat," mentioned another person.

What do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

first published: April 10, 2023, 14:55 IST
last updated: April 10, 2023, 14:55 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Grabs Eyeballs In Stunning Blue Sparkly Figure-hugging Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Oozes Oomph In Stylish Bikinis, Check Out The Diva's Head-turning, Sexy Pictures