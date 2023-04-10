'Paneer Shawarma': What are the Worst Street Food Items in India? Desi Foodies Have a 'Controversial' List

India is known for its street food. Delish food recipes being served with the perfect tinge of spice mix and chutneys is what we Indians take pride in. Be it Chandni Chowk ke paranthe or Lucknow ke tunde kebab, the Indian streets have some scrumptious food sizzling. However, there are some combinations that are not so desirable. Also, with the advent of fusion food, a lot has changed. You must have seen headlines about bizarre food combos on a daily basis. These choices sometimes also shock foodies.

Now, a Twitter thread which is going viral lists some of the Indian street food items which are not so desirable. Taking to the micro blogging site, Twitter user ‘Tini’, started this thread. She posted a meme of Shah Rukh Khan from Chennai Express. In the caption, she wrote, “Opinions about Indian street food that get you like this."

“Only food from Telugu states is better, especially Telugu cuisine and Hyderabadi Everything else is either unhealthy or over-hyped and is not good for eating daily," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “veg biryani and veg pulao are two very different things and it’s not my fault that your sorry ass tastebuds can’t differentiate bw the two."

“dosa needs to be simple dosa in original way and not the experiments done with it," wrote a Twitter user. “There’s only a limit of jalebi you can eat," mentioned another person.

What do you think?

