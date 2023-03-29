It’s unlikely that anyone could have foreseen the strange amalgamation of two unrelated dishes, one from the Middle East and the other from India, resulting in a creation so unappetizing that no one wanted to try it. However, a restaurant in Surat attempted this unusual food combination, perhaps with the intention of inviting criticism from Indian users who couldn’t resist weighing in and losing their appetite for the dish!

Vatsal Jariwala, a food vlogger and the curator of the Instagram page, The Foodie Cam, recently shared a video of a peculiar food combination being sold in Surat, Gujarat. The video depicts a man preparing the dish by slicing chicken from a rotisserie, adding vegetables, and white and red sauce to create the filling typically used in shawarmas. However, instead of wrapping the filling in pita bread, the man uses puri. But, it doesn’t end here! The dish is then topped off with additional sauces and sliced cheese, which is heated before being served to the customer.

The unconventional food combination caught the attention of social media users, who were quick to express their disgust in the comments section with one user writing, “Double it and give it to the next person". Another user went as far as asking to be used as a “dislike" button. The harsh reactions continued, with a third user quipping, “Fear God, what will you answer". Clearly, this peculiar food combination did not impress food enthusiasts, leading to a strong backlash on social media.

Meanwhile, bizarre culinary experiments with panipuri continue to surface on the internet, much to the dismay of many Indians. From ice cream and chocolate panipuri to Thums Up, Chowmein, and even pizza panipuri, the endless list of strange and unconventional panipuri fillings has left many people exasperated.

