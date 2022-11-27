Parents Force 8-year-old to Watch TV All Night As Punishment For Watching 'Too Much Television'

Parenting has long been the subject of debate and criticism. However, no one has defined how tough is too tough, which leads to parents being chastised for their parenting styles and approaches. In a similar turn of events, a couple from Hunan province in Central China sparked outrage after forcing their eight-year-old to watch TV all night as punishment for watching too much TV.

According to the South China Morning Post, the parents had left their son at home, instructing him to finish his homework and sleep by a certain time. When the couple returned home, their son was still watching TV, and he had not finished his homework or taken a shower. As a result, the boy’s parents punished him by ordering him to spend the entire night watching TV. They even took turns keeping an eye on him to force him to stay awake until 5 AM. The mother stated that strict parenting had a positive impact on her son.

Advertisement

The boy was calm at the beginning and ate snacks while watching TV before becoming exhausted and crying. He even snuck into his bed to sleep, but his mother forced him to return to his TV viewing. Although the boy was probably taught a lesson, the incident sparked a heated debate about parenting in Mainland China.

While some parents went on to share their similar experiences with harsh methods of child discipline, others felt that “the punishment was too harsh," raising valid concerns such as what if the boy becomes accustomed to staying up late?

Last year, Chinese lawmakers passed legislation to promote family education in response to the issue of tough parenting. If prosecutors discovered any criminal or “very bad behaviour" in their children, parents and guardians could be reprimanded and ordered to participate in family education guidance programmes. It also prohibits parents from using “violence" to teach their children proper behaviour.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here