Parrot Beak Roosters From Andhra Pradesh Shine at Beauty Contest for Chickens

The roosters from a small Andhra Pradesh town shocked everyone by taking fourth place in the national chicken beauty competition, which was recently held. The father-son team deserves credit for breeding parrot beak roosters over the past four years as a means of livelihood with the sole aim of entering them in beauty pageants.

Going into the details, Sayyad Basha is a native of Rajupalem village in Komarolu mandal of Prakasam district. He learned about the parrot beak cocks, which are primarily grown in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He came up with the concept of raising roosters as a source of income. He, along with his father, started growing the roosters which have been considered the most beautiful hens across the world.

The credit goes to father-son duo, which has been making growing of parrot beak roosters as their livelihood for the past four years with a sole purpose to send them to beauty pageant.

According to Sayyad Basha, raising parrot beak roosters to compete in beauty pageants is a tremendous undertaking. He declared that they will be provided with a special diet with nutritional benefits for the hens. As per Basha, the roosters were evaluated for the beauty pageant based on their size, shape, colour, and feather sheen.

According to him, the rooster that he raised came fourth for the first time in the recently conducted national-level beauty pageant for chickens on January 29 in Dharmavaram in Anantapur. With that, it was also and was awarded a trophy and a certificate of recognition. Basha, who has been raising 50 roosters in all, claimed that he is excited about his most recent success and has been preparing his chickens for the next Tamil Nadu chicken beauty competition.

