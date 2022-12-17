Parrot, High on Christmas Spirit, Screeches 'Jingle Bells' to Puppy, Users Relate

Christmas is knocking at our doors and the festive fervour of literally everyone, including animals, is at its peak. This video of a bird singing jingle bells for a pooch is testimony to this fact. If you are an animal lover, we are sure that the amusing interaction between the bird and the little dog is going to uplift your mood instantly.

In the clip, one can see a dog sitting on the couch. Meanwhile, the bird appears to be standing in front of the pooch and enthusiastically whistling the popular Christmas song, Jingle Bells, for it. The dog seems uninterested and abstains from making eye contact with the bird. The clip was shared on Twitter earlier this week. It has garnered all sorts of reactions from social media users. The caption of the clip read, “Bird loves singing, but the dog."

Take a look:

Advertisement

“Awww little birdie trying to win over the doggie ‘s heart.. Oh come on now!! Do not be so hard on her, please Baby Doggi," a Tweep articulated.

Another user pointed out that the jingles may be making the dog uncomfortable. They wrote, “Whoo boy- that has to be painful- *very*- for that poor little dog. Dog’s hearing is so much more sensitive than ours, & that was a bit painful for me. The owner should stop exploiting for a video."

“That is ONE patient dog. We kept waiting for the abrupt end of the song. and feathers spreading EVERYWHERE. NB No animals were harmed in the making of this video. Phew," read one of the replies.

Advertisement

While comparing the dog to a retail store employee, a Tweep penned, “Poor dog is probably like a retail store employee who’s heard it sixty times during their shift… since October."

Drop your comments to tell us if the Christmas season is making you sing jingles or sit on the couch like the grumpy dog.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here