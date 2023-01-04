'Pasoori' Shinchan Version on Spotify is Why We Can No Longer Have Nice Things

Pasoori but not in Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s magnificent voices; instead, in the voice of- wait for it- Shinchan, anyone? This Shinchan ‘cover’ of one of the most popular songs of the past year is proof that all good things must come to an end. In fact, they must also be subjected to severe destructive forces. You might not have expected to hear the whole Pasoori song in the voice of Shinchan at any point in your life, but it’s very much a reality on Spotify. You can listen to it here.

People across the globe have made the song their own. Of the many renditions of Pasoori that have gone viral on the internet through 2022, this Shinchan cover is probably the one that feels most like it came out of a fever dream. However, there were also some more “serious" covers of the song that bore testimony to its global appeal.

For instance, a veena player named Kushala shared a short instrumental of the hit song on the veena. The clip starts with Kushala saying “What if the song Pasoori was played on veena?" Following this, she starts playing the tunes on the instrument. Her rendition of the song Pasoori, which was also backed with electronic beats, went viral on social media.

Or, consider for example, the cover sung by Dutch singer Emma Heesters. Emma is popular for sharing various covers of chart-shattering songs. Naturally, Pasoori had to be a part of Emma’s collection.

Emma singing the hook of Pasoori garnered lakhs of views and likes. The caption with the reel had “Pasoori" paired up with a red heart emoji. It further read, “It was time for a new reel. So, which song do you want to hear next?"

Pasoori was ranked number one in Google’s list of most searched songs for 2022. The song beat K-pop band BTS’ Butter to secure the first position on Google’s list. Two more Hindi songs - Chaand Baaliyan and Srivalli made it to the global top 10 list.

