Passenger Smuggling Snakes, Lizards in Tinfoil Arrested at Israel Airport

The illegal smuggling of wildlife or wildlife trafficking is one of the biggest problems for the survival of many animal species. An Israeli man was recently detained for smuggling three lizards and two snakes into the country. The man, reported to be in his 20s, was caught bringing the animals while hiding them inside tin foil, plastic containers, and socks. The officials at the Ben Gurion Airport stopped the man, who was coming in from Hungary, after suspicions. According to the Times of Israel, photos of the crime were made public by the Agricultural and Rural Development Ministry on Monday.

The rescue of the animals was carried out in a joint operation by the team of Israel’s Agriculture Ministry Nature and Parks Authority, Border Police, and Tax Authority. The man, who was arrested a few days ago, now faces charges that could lead to imprisonment of up to two years.

The import of wildlife into Israel requires mandatory permits including import and health certificates. These permits are issued by the Agriculture Ministry. Anyone caught smuggling wildlife into the country can be penalised with fines and jail terms as per local law.

The acting director of the Veterinary Services at the Israeli Agriculture Ministry, Dr Tamir, told the portal how the authorities have been working relentlessly to prevent the illegal transport of wildlife that can prove hazardous to public life. “In recent years we’ve learned the hard way the importance of preventing the spread of diseases from animals to people. It is our duty to ensure that animal import is carried out legally and does not pose a health hazard to the public and to the animals themselves," he said.

The head of the Wildlife Trade and Holding Department, Uri Liniel, explained that the list of species that are allowed for trade and import in Israel can be retrieved from the Nature and Parks Authority’s official website. He said that the smuggled animal species will now be sent back to the country of their origin.

In a similar instance, a woman was stopped from boarding a plane at the Tampa airport, Florida, USA, after the authorities found a four-foot boa constrictor in her carry-on luggage bag. As per Daily Star, the woman insisted it was her ‘emotional support snake’.

