So much to say about Shah Rukh Khan and his spectacular comeback but why do words never fit in to describe the magic he creates on and off screen? We’ll never know! However, the way fans have welcomed him in theatres speaks a lot about his impact on them. From catching him for the first day’s first show to turning cinema halls into dancing hubs, ‘Pathaan’ had it all! As if this wasn’t enough, Pathaan’s craze brought fans from Bangladesh to India to catch SRK’s sight on the big screen.

While SRKians are thronging theatres worldwide to watch ‘Pathaan’, the film didn’t release in Bangladesh due to some legal issues. Anonno Mamun, a Bangladeshi film director, was quoted saying to the Dhaka Tribune, “Due to the complexity of laws, the movie will not be released any time soon. Apparently, there are two rules applied in case of importation of foreign films; one, no film from the sub-continent is allowed to be imported, and two, foreign films can only be imported if films from both sides are traded."

Advertisement

But this didn’t stop the die-hard SRK fans from watching ‘Pathaan’ as a family travelled all the way from Dhaka to Agartala, Tripura, just to see their favourite star on the silver screen. Satadeep Saha, the owner of a cinema hall in Agartala, posted a screenshot of the family’s ‘Pathaan’ visit on Twitter. He wrote, “This is something great… people travelling from Bangladesh to India to watch Pathaan !! Thank you so much for visiting Rupasi Cinema,Agartala Tripura !!"

Advertisement

One of the family members replied to the tweet and said, “Hi Satadeep, thanks for sharing our post to everyone. I am from india and staying in Bangladesh with my family and working here. When BD government refused to release Pathaan in Bangladesh then we plan to travel nearest indian city to shower our love to SRK. Next Jaawan".

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster spy thriller has entered its second week at the box office and the Siddharth Anand movie is showing no signs to slow down. The actioner earned Rs. 22 crores on day seven of its release and it even became the fastest Hindi-language movie to cross the Rs. 300 crore mark domestically. Reportedly, the Bollywood movie collected Rs. 634 crores gross worldwide in the first week of its release.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here