Shah Rukh Khan’s fans and followers have ensured that they don’t let the air fade away and keep the ‘Pathaan’ craze alive even after 12 days of its release. Reportedly, the Siddharth Anand spy actioner has minted Rs. 800 worldwide till now, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala and it remains unstoppable at the box office. With people of all age groups storming theatres just to catch a glimpse of King Khan on the big screen, a vlogger recently shared how he met two kids who visited the cinema hall for the first time just to watch SRK!

Pulkit Kochar took to his Twitter handle to share a video of him rushing to Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy theatre to watch Pathaan for the third time. While he was enjoying SRK’s superhit in his ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ t-shirt, Pulkit met two boys during the interval who went to the theatre for the first time and had no clue about how a film runs in cinema halls. They even asked him ‘Why there’s a break!’ The content creator then went on to remark that their reaction after watching SRK on the silver screen was the best of all till now!

Advertisement

Giving “Ek number (First class)" review to ‘Pathaan’, the kids won several hearts online as netizens couldn’t stop celebrating that wholesome moment. “What fun to discover movie watching in theatre for the first time….it’s literally Magic," commented a user while another one said, “This is what is so wholesome about movies.. imagine the experience they will have for the rest of their lives. I still remember the first time I saw a movie in the theater and what that did to me".

Advertisement

The third user mentioned, “wonderful. now they’re bound to like any movie they’ll ever see". “how sweet," exclaimed the fourth one.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here