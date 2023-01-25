'Pathaan' Scene Features SRK-Salman Khan, Fans Go Gaga Over 'Karan Arjun' Moment

It’s ‘Pathaan’ day and Shah Rukh Khan is back on big screens with a bang after four years. The hype is real and some fans were even spotted sleeping at the theatre venue in order to catch the first day first show of Pathaan. If you haven’t yet gone to the cinema to catch the film on its opening day, you might want to click away because there are spoilers ahead in this article.

Not only do you see Shah Rukh on screen, but there’s a precious moment that brings back the ‘Karan Arjun’ pair. That’s right- Salman Khan’s Tiger (making a cameo) and SRK’s Pathaan appear together and videos of the sequence are already going viral as they are being shared by fans watching the movie in theatres.

Industry experts are confident that the film will open somewhere between Rs 45 to 50 crore at the box office, reports say. The trailer has received over 49 million views on YouTube. Khan’s tweet with the Hindi trailer has 3.9 million views, with another half a million for the Telugu and Tamil versions, according to a BBC report, which adds that advanced ticket sales have received a “exceptional response" in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, and Australia.

