Fictional movies only make an attempt to depict real life but the truth is often far away from it. Cinematic stories tend to shorten huge stories within a limited time frame and sometimes for the outcome, makers have to inculcate several unexplained elements. Amidst this, there are several movies that surpass the reality bar to such an extent that viewers question their bounds of realism. If it’s a racing thriller like the Fast And Furious franchise or superhero-based Marvel films, some unrealistic elements, despite defying science and reality, work like charm to keep viewers hooked to the screen till the last moment.

But in multiple cases, that doesn’t happen. These movies ground themselves in the real world only to negate all the logic in their content. The outrageous, logic-defying sometimes irks viewers or even makes them chuckle. Now, in a viral Twitter thread, users are candidly discussing these unrealistic elements in famous movies, from Pathaan to RRR and Fast And Furious.

Shah Rukh Khan’s recently released film Pathaan wasn’t off the radar of Bollywood buffs. One of them highlighted, “John Abraham pulling the rope connecting two helicopters as easily as a kite string."

A few raised finger at the entire climax scene of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. One of them wrote, “RRR full climax scene starting from jailbreak."

A Twitterati shared a clip from Prabhas’ Baahubali 2, wherein the main protagonist enters the shielded wall of Mahismati using a tree.

One more wrote, “Ajith Kumar jumping upside down from the bridge in Vivegam, same movie last climax scene fight with Kajal singing song to make AK stronger."

A user can’t seem to count the barrage of unrealistic scenes in the Fast and Furious franchise, with “car scene from Fast and Furious 9, Hobbs and Shaw Helicopter scene" to name a few on the list. “I don’t even remember at this point," the user concluded.

Here are some more films scenes that Twitter users think are beyond science and are totally unrealistic.

Can you seem to remember any more unrealistic scenes from the films you have watched?

