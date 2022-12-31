'Patli Kamariya', 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare': Kids Dance to Show What's 'Trending' in India

Instagram reels are filled with dance videos of songs that go viral on social media. Users find it interesting to follow the trend and try them out on the photo-sharing platform. So, what comes to your mind when we ask, “What is trending in India?" Well, the viral geeks would know the answer but these young girls decided to dance it off and show the trend to internet users who loved their performance. The video grabbed over 3.1 million views and over 4k likes at the time of writing the article.

Instagram user, Ningmar Yonjan Tmg, shared the clip which started with a girl asking the other, “Guys, tere India me kya chal raha hai (Guys, what is trending in your India)?" The younger of the two replied, “Mere India me… (In my India)" and began singing and grooving to the viral song ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’. The Lata Mangeshkar song found its way back to the trends after a Pakistani girl, Ayesha’s, dance moves created a stir on the internet. She became an internet sensation after she grooved on the remix version of the 1954 song.

Advertisement

Soon after, the girl asked, “Aur kya chal raha hai? (What else is trending?)" The little girl started singing and dancing to another song which was none other than ‘Patli Kamariya’. This Bhojpuri song also rocked the Insta reels recently.

What a cute and groovy response to the trend that is being followed by not just Desis but users outside India who also tried their bit to follow the drill. The viral video of these two girls showing what’s ‘viral’ won the hearts of several users.

Advertisement

Soon, they started commenting on the cute dance clip as one of them said, “When she said mere India mey…so cute." Another IG user remarked, “Cuteness overloaded" while the third one said, “Two cuties in one frame."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here