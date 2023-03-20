People at Bihar’s Patna railway station were in for a shock when an adult film started playing on the TV screens installed there. The incident took place on Sunday around 9:30 AM, as per an India Today report. The people at the station, who were baffled when the adult film started playing instead of the advertisements on the station’s TV screens, filed a complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Blurred clips of the incident have been going viral on Twitter. The clip was reportedly played for 3 minutes.

Advertisement

Dutta Communication, the agency responsible for running advertisements on the station screens, has been blacklisted by the Railways and a fine has been imposed on them. The GRP delayed taking action, after which the RPF contacted Dutta Communication and asked them to stop the relay of the porn clip in front of hundreds of people at the station, including women and children.

Railway officials sprang into action later and an FIR was also registered against Dutta Communication. The contract which entrusted the agency to run the advertisements on the TV screens installed at the station has also been terminated by railway officials, as per sources cited by India Today. Officials are also questioning why the porn clip was specifically played at platform number 10.

Advertisement

In a similar incident last year, the LED display board on the Worli-bound road in Mumbai flashed a ‘Smoke weed everyday’ message that was allegedly caused due to a ‘technical glitch’.

According to an India Today report, the bikers and drivers on the road to Worli saw the message and were quick to share photos of it, which went viral on social media. The LED board was located close to the junction starting from Haji Ali dargah towards the city bakery/ Worli Naka junction.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here