'Patni Naraz': UP Constable's Brutally Honest Leave Application After Wedding Goes Viral

A leave request sent by a police officer in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, is getting a lot of attention on social media. The constable stated in his application that because he is not receiving any leave, his irate wife refused to speak to him when he is on call.

As per a report by India Today, the police constable’s leave application to the SP stated that he just got married last month. He left his wife at home after “Biddai" and reported for duty. After their wedding, he did not take any time off, which infuriated his wife. Further, he noted that despite numerous calls, she always transferred the call to his mother.

In his letter, the police officer stated he has promised to return home in time for his nephew’s birthday. He cannot, however, return home without any leaves and hence asks for seven days’ leave starting from January 10.

Advertisement

After reviewing the application, Assistant Superintendent (ASP) granted the constable a five-day casual leave beginning on January 10. According to him, police officers on duty are authorised to take leaves when necessary, but great care is taken to ensure that their absences don’t cause any disruptions.

Previously, a similar incident went viral when a government official requested three days’ leave to persuade his irritated wife to return home from her mother’s house. Shamshad Ahmed stated in his leave request that he was “mentally hurt" because his wife had reportedly left the house with their children and gone to her mother’s house. As a result, he stated, he required the leaves in order to visit her village and persuade her to return home. The official requested three days of casual leave in his application. Some people may find it difficult to express themselves when applying for leave, which can result in such incidents going viral.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here