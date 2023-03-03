Move over humans, it’s time for the dogs to take over the beauty world. Coco, a six-year-old newfiedoodle, has just set a new record for having the longest eyelash on a dog. At 17.8 centimeters (7 inches), the Poodle/Newfoundland mix is ready to give beauty moguls a run for their money. Coco’s incredible lashes were verified by a team of experts from the Guinness World Records in Santa Cruz, California, on November 18 last year. While it might seem like the lashes could potentially harm the fur baby, it is not the case. Guinness World Records on its Instagram handle shared that Coco’s long lashes are totally safe and don’t affect her vision. In fact, they just make her even more adorable and the prettiest pooch in parks.

Social media users were impressed by the new record holder. People dropped their congratulations in the comment section. One user tagged another person and remarked how they thought the person’s dog had long lashes. Seems like Coco is indeed beating them all. “Holy cow, I thought Whiskey had long lashes," read the comment.

Another user wrote, “Best Dog."

Meanwhile, one person was confused regarding how Guinness World Records determines what record can be set. They wrote, “Why did you allow the longest eyelash on a dog to be a record but deny the longest beard on a dog to be a record? Seems like the same thing. You said it all falls under ‘longest hair on a dog’ which is unclaimed according to your website."

This is not a new record in making. In fact, Guinness World Records shared that the record has been going on for more than 20 years. The previous record was held by the golden cocker spaniel Sua from Spain since 2000. Sua’s lashes were 4 centimeters or 1.57 inches long. But it seems nothing in comparison now to Coco’s, which is over four times longer. The record-keeping organization also shared that the canine beauty standard has progressed massively over the past two decades.

But dogs are not setting world records for just being pretty. Balu, an adorable dog from Germany’s Stuckenbrock, achieved the seemingly impossible feat of skipping on its hind legs. Together with its owner Wolfgang Lauenburger, Balu set a world record as he completed 32 skips in a matter of just 30 seconds. The canine-human duo has set the Guinness World Record for the most skips in less than a minute.

Needless to say, Balu won the hearts of social media users for being his adorable self.

