'Pawdorable' Video of Groom's Grand Entry at His Wedding With Pet Dog Wins Hearts

The Internet is filled with interesting wedding videos and the most watched ones are the Groom and Bride’s jaw-dropping entrances. Recently, a video of a groom, Darshan Nandu Pol’s grand entry surfaced online and left the netizens in awe. In the video, one can see him making an entrance at his wedding venue on a bike with his pet dog, Pooch.

In the video that was shared five days ago, the groom along with his furry friend can be seen donning a sherwani. Along with the video, Darshan articulated, “Like A Boss." The number of views on the video made it evident that Internet users were in love with the special entry. The clip obtained over 1.9 million views and many users swamped the comment section. Several Instagram users dropped heart and heart eye emoticons.

One user wrote, “Brother you are best human being. Om namoh bhagwatay vasudevay namaha this is so kind of you brother. Thanks for pampering this special baby of god, beautiful pet."

Another user penned, “Wow dil khush hogya ye video dekhke (Looking at this video made my heart smile)." A third one said, “Love u bro apne is bachho ko apna pan diya hai." One more added, “Cutest thing I have seen today."

Take a look at the video:

A few days back, a couple from Brazil, Tamiris Muzini and Douglas Vieira Robert was in the limelight for their adorable gesture. The duo adopted a dog who had invaded their wedding. The stray dog arrived and sat at the entrance of the church. The newlyweds couldn’t get the dog out of their heads and they took him to a vet to help him heal his broken paw. Later, they decided to adopt it. The couple named it Braiá Caramelo de Jesus.

