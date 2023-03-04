Home » BUZZ » Pedro Pascal in 'Mohabbatein'? 'The Last of Us' Star is Reminding Fans of SRK's Raj Aryan

Pedro Pascal in 'Mohabbatein'? 'The Last of Us' Star is Reminding Fans of SRK's Raj Aryan

Pedro Pascal's latest fit is reminding Twitter of SRK's Raj Aryan look in Mohabbatein and someone has naturally made a poster accordingly.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 04, 2023, 11:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Pedro Pascal's look reminds Twitter of SRK in Mohabbatein. (L: Reuters, R: YRF)
Pedro Pascal's look reminds Twitter of SRK in Mohabbatein. (L: Reuters, R: YRF)

Pedro Pascal is the Internet’s new boyfriend at the moment and even though some fans have been opining that the thirst tweets about him are getting to be a bit too much, the wave of recognition for the actor is certainly well-deserved. Pedro has shot to popularity among Gen Z particularly for his role in The Last of Us, Twitter’s current favourite show.

Pedro recently attended the season 3 premier of The Mandalorian, looking dashing as usual, but his outfit had an extra treat for Desi fans. With his glasses and a sweater/shirt draped over his shoulders with the sleeves knotted in the front, the fit reminded them distinctly of Shah Rukh Khan’s look in Mohabbatein.

It was one of SRK’s most unforgettable looks, with Raj Aryan inspiring an entire generation of men to drape their jumpers over their shoulders. Moreover, as per Robb Report, the silk shirt Pedro donned was from Gucci’s collaboration with Harry Styles, the Internet’s other boyfriend.

Advertisement

So it’s but natural that someone edited Pedro Pascal into a Mohabbatein poster, standing with a violin in hand, next to a sombre-faced Amitabh Bachchan.

RELATED NEWS

As one Twitter user aptly put it: “Parampara, pratishtha aur Pedro Pascal".

Twitter certainly has a lot of “mohabbat" for Pedro. We’re either sorry or glad to be of help, depending on how this has got you feeling.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: March 04, 2023, 11:27 IST
last updated: March 04, 2023, 11:27 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Esha Gupta Soars Mercury Levels In Hot And Sizzling Bikini Photo, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Looks Uber Chic In Bright Yellow Pantsuit, Check Out The Diva's Stunning And Sexy Pictures