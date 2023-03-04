Pedro Pascal is the Internet’s new boyfriend at the moment and even though some fans have been opining that the thirst tweets about him are getting to be a bit too much, the wave of recognition for the actor is certainly well-deserved. Pedro has shot to popularity among Gen Z particularly for his role in The Last of Us, Twitter’s current favourite show.

Pedro recently attended the season 3 premier of The Mandalorian, looking dashing as usual, but his outfit had an extra treat for Desi fans. With his glasses and a sweater/shirt draped over his shoulders with the sleeves knotted in the front, the fit reminded them distinctly of Shah Rukh Khan’s look in Mohabbatein.

It was one of SRK’s most unforgettable looks, with Raj Aryan inspiring an entire generation of men to drape their jumpers over their shoulders. Moreover, as per Robb Report, the silk shirt Pedro donned was from Gucci’s collaboration with Harry Styles, the Internet’s other boyfriend.

So it’s but natural that someone edited Pedro Pascal into a Mohabbatein poster, standing with a violin in hand, next to a sombre-faced Amitabh Bachchan.

As one Twitter user aptly put it: “Parampara, pratishtha aur Pedro Pascal".

Twitter certainly has a lot of “mohabbat" for Pedro. We’re either sorry or glad to be of help, depending on how this has got you feeling.

