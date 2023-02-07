Home » BUZZ » Pedro Pascal Reveals His Favourite 'Game of Thrones' Moment That Had Him Jumping in Apartment

Pedro Pascal Reveals His Favourite 'Game of Thrones' Moment That Had Him Jumping in Apartment

Pedro Pascal, who made an epic debut at SNL, revealed about his favourite 'Game of Thrones' moment that literally had him jumping into the apartment.

Last Updated: February 07, 2023, 14:27 IST

Pedro Pascal, who recently made fans go head over heels with his SNL skit, revealed about his favourite GOT moment
Pedro Pascal, who recently made fans go head over heels with his SNL skit, revealed about his favourite GOT moment (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Thrones_Facts)

SNL or Saturday Night Live has been a platform for celebrities to appear in a completely different way and Pedro Pascal took due note of it! His debut at the American television show to host the “Episode of the century" capitalised on the internet’s infatuation with his perfect skit that was as hilarious as it was inspiring. Pascal, who is currently the star of the popular show, The Last of Us, managed to entertain fans with his comic storytelling which gave another reason for his admiration. Adding to that, Pascal revealed what was his favourite ‘Game of Thrones’ moment that had him jumping into the apartment.

As he portrayed the role of Oberyn Martell during the fourth season of the HBO fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones’, the Chilean-born American actor revealed the scene that attracted him the most. Just like every other GOT fan, Pascal recalled the time when Daenerys turned the tide on her side and commanded the army to free every slave and kill every master before heading her dragon’s flame on an unsuspecting Nakloz. This scene from the “And Now His Watch is Ended" episode of the third season made Pascal call his friend and say, “This show is next level". A tweet quoted to him mentioning, “Pedro Pascal said his favorite #GameOfThrones moment was when Daenerys freed the Unsullied. ‘I was jumping around by myself in my apartment … It was so badass … I called my friend and said, ‘This show is next level".

Even fans agreed to his likings and said, ‘You are definitely not the only one’. “Agreed, one of the best scenes in TV history, and what completely elevated GOT to must-see TV for everyone," commented a user while another one replied, “One of the best ever."

