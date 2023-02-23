In yet another ‘pee-gate’ incident, a 32-year-old man urinated on a woman’s passenger seat while the Karnataka State Board Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus took a halt at a food joint in Kiresur near Hubballi. It happened on a non-AC sleeper, travelling from Vijayapura to Manguluru when the man peed on a female passenger’s seat while everyone had stepped down to have dinner on Tuesday night.

Reputedly, the male passenger allegedly misbehaved with other passengers and the bus crew who confronted him as the 20-year-old woman found the man urinating on her seat after she returned to the bus. “As she shouted, the co-passengers and the bus crew rushed to help her and confronted the youth, who was in an inebriated state. He also misbehaved with the co-passengers and the bus crew," said a KSRTC official.

The offender was deboarded by the bus crew who then continued their journey as the lady refused to register a complaint with the police or any other concerned authorities. Rajesh Shetty, a senior KSRTC official got to know about the incident and said, “As the woman passenger refused to register a complaint with us or the police, the crew continued with the journey."

Mangalore division Traffic officer Kamal Kumar also stated, “For all refreshments, food , urinals all passengers and bus crew had got down near the Dhaba except for two or three. When they got down for food this 30-year old man from seat number 29 who was in an inebriated state, got up from his seat and comes to seat 3 and starts urinating and the passengers getting in quickly reported this to the bus staff and the staff and the passengers confronted him and have deboarded him."

Meanwhile, one of the co-travellers revealed what he knew about the wrongdoer and mentioned, “He said he was a mechanical engineer and was travelling from Vijayapura to Manguluru". “The bus crew cleaned the bag and the seat immediately and ensured the safety of the woman passenger who was in a state of complete shock after the incident," added another passenger.

Earlier, the Air India peegate case made a lot of waves after a drunk male passenger urinated on an elderly woman on a New York-Delhi flight. The accused, Shankar Mishra, was initially apprehended by the airline, despite repetitive complaints by the senior citizen and her family. He was later banned by the airline for four months.

