'Peeche Hut': Twitter User Hilariously Imagines How He Sees These Brands When He is Broke

Last Updated: January 10, 2023, 17:31 IST

Twitter User Hilariously Imagines How He Sees These Brands When He is Broke. (Image: Twitter/@dinesh__bhanot)
Who does not love having food from those expensive outlets? Not so much when you are broke. This Twitter user has given a perfect description of all these brands when we are broke. Identified as Dinesh Bhanot, he talked about how he actually sees these brands when he is broke. From Pizza Hut to Starbucks, the user has edited the logo of all these brands and giving it an interesting turn.

“How I see brands when I’m out of money," read the caption of the thread. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the thread has gone viral with nearly 6K likes. “all worth being put on shirts!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “no post has made me hit the like button faster than this one."

Here are a few responses:

Many were able to relate to the thread. Can you?

