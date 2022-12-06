'People Born in 2000': Zomato Starts New Twitter Thread And The Responses Are Hilarious

Food delivery app Zomato is not known just known for the variety of cuisines and restaurants it caters to but also for its quirky tweets. The social media handle of Zomato often shares quirky tweets, giving netizens a good time. Once again, the page started a new trend wherein it tried to post what people born in 2000 are currently doing. “people born in 2000s are placing food orders now," wrote the food delivery app along with a tired face emoji. The tweet went viral and has garnered some hilarious replies.

Joining the bandwagon, netizens had some savage responses. “people born in 2000s are busy watching their friend’s travel stories," wrote Easemytrip in the comments. It is a travel company which enables people to do their bookings. One person wrote, “people born in 2000s are raising funding for their startups now." Have a look at a few responses:

Meanwhile earlier when the world population hit the 8-billion mark on November 15, Zomato made a quirky tweet again. “While it took the global population 12 years to grow from 7 to 8 billion, it will take approximately 15 years— until 2037— for it to reach 9 billion, a sign that the overall growth rate of the global population is slowing," the UN said. While this announcement was being made, people on Twitter were curating memes. Taking advantage of the same, food delivery app Zomato also made a tweet, targeting those who eat Veg Biryani.

Biryani is considered to be the most favourite of food, especially around India. However, there are very few people who believe in the concept of a veg biryani. “the world now has 8 billion people and 0 veg biryanis," wrote Zomato.

“Veg Biryani???? Disappointment kehte hain usse," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Vegetarians be like: our veg biryani is our veg pulao/fried rice and it is 1 in a billion."

