People in Seattle, Hit With Worst Freezing Rain in a Decade, Are Slipping And Sliding On Roads

If you think you have it bad during the winter season, just wait until you see the people of Seattle. Known for being covered in the rain all year, the city has been hit by the worst freezing rain in a decade. But the people from the city of Washington are still trying to make it through the day. Albeit it involves a whole lot of slipping a sliding. A TikTok compilation shared on Twitter showed people mainly on all fours trying to slide down icy roads. Because going just on your feet might take some time, icy roads are better when they are turned into slides. For cars, it might be a whole lot more dangerous. Check out the clip here:

Advertisement

Social media users had several questions on their minds. A few asked whether Seattle did not salt their roads. Others wondered if the constant rain would even make salting their roads any better. One user asked, “Can someone from areas with heavy snowfall, rain, etc. what happens as far as commuting to work or school? Is there an adjusted year in preparation for days when you physically can’t go anywhere?"

“People used to flat ground snow and ice don’t understand cities built on hills. They don’t understand physics when they mock Seattle for shutting down with snow and ice," another tweet read.

Advertisement

A user asked, “I’ve debated the crawling down the sidewalk move before, but I’m in Canada and we deal with that level of ice like at least every other winter."

Meanwhile, parts of the Eastern United States were held in the grip of a harsh winter storm on Christmas Day. A crisis was said to have occurred in Buffalo, New York, with a blizzard leaving emergency services unable to reach people. The death toll for weather-related deaths has raised to 31. Across several eastern states, there has been a power outage. More than 2,00,000 people woke up without power on Christmas morning. Many travelers were also stranded as thousands of flights were also canceled.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here