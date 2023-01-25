A group of thrill-seekers were rescued unhurt after a giant pendulum ride suddenly broke down at an amusement park in China. The incident took place on Thursday, January 19 at a theme park in Fuyang city, located in the Anhui province of China. A group of visitors screamed for their life after they were left hanging upside down. A video of the incident that’s doing the round on the internet showcases that the ride after suffering a mechanical failure ended up being stuck while at its highest peak point.

Notably, the clip was released by Viral Press and distributed by the news agency AP. Initially, when the staff members made an attempt to fix the pendulum, nothing came to fruition. The control panel couldn’t be fixed even after multiple attempts that’s when the authorities decided to fix the issue manually. They climbed up to the poles of the ride and within 10 minutes the ride got in motion again. The park authorities in their official statement revealed that the swing got stuck because it exceeded the weight limit.

The officials have already issued refunds to the affected visitors and also offered help with their medical expenses for any kind of trauma due to the ride failure.

Back in 2020, a similar incident occurred at another amusement park in China wherein a rollercoaster malfunction left 20 tourists stranded mid-air as they hung face-down. Viral social media footage of the incident showed a rider-packed rollercoaster carriage being stuck on the rail at the Rongchuang Amusement Park in Wuxi city, located in the Jiangsu province. Reportedly, the visitors dangled upside down for over an hour before they were rescued unhurt by the park officials. The incident gained major traction when footage of the visitors was widely shared on Weibo (China’s Twitter).

Later, in a statement released by Wuxi park, officials revealed that the number of tourists who were left stranded was about 20 and confirmed that none of them suffered any injury from the accident, as per Daily Mail.

“The on-site staff immediately activated the emergency plan and organized the stranded tourists to leave the facility area in a safe and orderly manner. We communicated with each visitor and checked their physical condition. The tourists are currently in good health and no one was injured," read the statement. The Park was closed after the accident.

