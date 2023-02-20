Perfect Valentine: Part of Croatia's Heart-shaped Island Up For Sale

Part of Croatia’s unique heart-shaped Adriatic islet nicknamed by tourists the Island of Love is up for sale. The uninhabited islet of Galesnjak in the Pasman channel is one of the most recognisable Croatian islets and part of it is being offered to prospective buyers for development.

“Over a million photos per year are made on and around the islet and I think its popularity is really high," said Silvestro Kardum, a representative for the owner of the lot of land offered for sale.

There are no hotels, villas, or restaurants on the islet, but many celebrities and their yachts frequent Galesnjak every summer.

“Beyonce had her 39th birthday party on the islet and she’s there several days or even weeks every year, Michael Jordan was there last year, Jeff Bezos as well, there’s no lack of celebrities in that area," Kardum said.

Proceeds from the sale would be invested elsewhere in the local community, he said.

“The island has an area of 142,000 square meters and slightly over 40,000 square meters is up for sale for the price of 13 million euros," he said, adding that potential buyers are calling every day.

In 2019, scientists from the Department of Archaeology of Croatia’s University of Zadar discovered traces of human habitation dating back 7,000 years ago.

