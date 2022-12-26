Peru’s Takanakuy Festival Is All About People Fighting It Out In A Ring

The word Christmas is often accompanied by imaginations of good times when families and friends gather around a bonfire with glasses in their hands and delicious food on the table to celebrate the festival. Santa Claus, gifts, and children anticipating the arrival of Santa are all kinds of thoughts that pop up in our heads when we come across the word “Christmas". However, the meaning is different for Peruvians as they brawl with each other for this occasion.

According to the Daily Star, the festival of Takanakuy involves the residents of the Peruvian province Chumbivilcas drinking, eating, and dancing to loud music in addition to a series of fistfights. Anyone who has held a grudge in the past 12 months can call out the villager’s name they have a grudge on and fight it out in the ring with cloth on their knuckles.

Advertisement

A referee is also present to ensure that no permanent damage is caused to any villager. People often wear colourful ski masks or other disguises so that they can hide their identity at times. You never know if two contestants in the ring are a boss and an employee. The festival signifies new beginnings by taking all the grudges in the ring.

The fight ends when one of the participants knocks out the other or the referee decides if they are too injured to continue. Each fight lasts a few minutes and participants are generally handed an alcoholic beverage later to take the edge off any pain.

The fights may be due to several reasons ranging from property disputes to boss issues and romantic rivalries. Some of the fights happen later in the day when the villagers are drunk because who doesn’t love to go at it after a few drinks? But every fight ends with a hug or a handshake.

Fighters who show impressive moves can also earn great honour and prestige but if your name is called out, you have no choice but to step into the ring.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here