A Twitter user responded to an “unpopular opinion" trend that’s going around on Twitter, and it’s safe to say that her take got real unpopular real fast. The take in question says “your dog and cat do not “love" you. they are animals who are food and comfort-motivated and/or have been bred to be affectionate. they are not capable of human emotion. nor should you expect them to be."

Since being posted, the take has been torn apart on many fronts, with some saying that this logic could apply to human beings as well and others arguing that animals are very much capable of feeling love and to claim otherwise is human snobbery. Those who sided with the OP claimed that pets had been domesticated to feel loyalty towards us and that they should not be expected to feel “love".

The good news here is that whether our pets love us back or not, we can love them anyway if we so wish.

