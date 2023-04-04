Pet Parent Feeds Her Dog Chip Worth Rs 1 Crore; Know More

Keeping a pet dog can be a wonderful experience that brings joy, companionship and a sense of purpose. It’s no surprise that many people treat their pet dogs like family members, often showering them with immense love and affection. One such pet parent fed her dog something that could have been worth not just hundreds or thousands, but up to Rs 1 cr.

Dravalo, a user on the social media platform Reddit, shared a story about her well-behaved black Labrador, who she finds adorable. She recorded a video of her dog eating chips three weeks ago, where she had a heart-shaped chip in her hand, which the dog eagerly awaited to eat. Upon command, the dog happily ate the chip, and the dog parent expressed her love for her pet, only to later find out that the chip was worth around Rs 1 crore.

Dravalo explained in her post that there was a contest organised by Walkers Crisps named Heart Shaped Crisp Hunting. Participants who ate the Walkers Crisps were required to discover the ideal heart-shaped crisp. The panel evaluated the pictures and the person who found the perfect heart-shaped crisp was awarded a prize of £100,000 or more than Rs 1 crore. Unfortunately, since Dravalo’s chip was perfectly heart-shaped, she was filled with sadness and remorse after learning about the competition. However, others started to console her in the comments.

Walkers Crisps encouraged the nation to hunt for a heart-shaped crisp in the “grab bag" packets. A lucky winner has been promised to get around Rs 1 crore.

Walkers Crisps shared the challenge on Twitter in February 2023 with the caption, “Love comes in many forms, and so can heart-shaped crisps! What’s the best heart-shaped crisp you can find? Send us your best heart-shaped crisp and you could win £100,000!"

It was this challenge that made the redditor realise what she had lost.

