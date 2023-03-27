Home » Buzz » 'PhD in Flirting'? Desi Man Slides into Woman's Instagram DMs With Whacky Pickup Line

This man's elaborate pickup line for a woman has left Twitter seriously conflicted.

Desi man's flirty Instagram DM goes viral. (Credits: Twitter/@Memeswalimulagi)
Someone sliding into someone else’s DMs with a pickup line or an icebreaker would not be a particularly remarkable situation in any circumstance but this one. Do you know when some things are so bad that they’re good, or when something is so strange that you can’t really decide if it’s good or bad? A Twitter user called Ankita shared a flirty DM she got that left everyone flabbergasted.

“God bless the dinosaur that died to make the fossil fuel that was treated to become petrol in the car that took ur momma to hospital to give birth to u [sic]," read the DM. It’s kind of profound, if you really think about it. “Man got a PhD in flirting," Ankita wrote in the tweet accompanying the screengrab.

The DM left Twitter seriously conflicted. While some people said “this or nothing" and even went as far as calling the sender “Professor Rizz", others found it “cringe" and said they would block anyone who sent such a message to them.

Advertisement

“Using this next time I slide into someone’s DM," one person wrote. “More like PhD in cringe," another said. “I’d honestly leave it on read," yet another said.

In conclusion: an attempt was made.

