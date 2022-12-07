Phoebe Buffay or Regina Phalange? Insta Influencer Spots 'FRIENDS' Actor’s Lookalike, Shares Video

Even after over 27 years of its release, the American show F.R.I.E.N.D.S. happens to be one of the most-watched sitcoms. It enjoys a fan base all across the world. Recently, a video of a look-alike of Phoebe Buffay has surfaced on the internet. The role has been played by Lisa Kudrow. “Is she for real?" read the caption of the video. It has been uploaded on Instagram by a meme page. The woman can be seen dressed in quirky colours, just like the character.

The video begins with the camera showing us the look-alike. In the video, the woman can be seen wearing a purple cape and carrying a lot of her own stuff. In the background, you can hear ‘Smelly Cat’ playing. This was a song which the character compose and sang in the show. Have a look:

Advertisement

The video has gone viral now. “She is Regina Phalange," wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “I literally thought it was her till I paused it. She looks like she would be a rlly fun friend."

Meanwhile, earlier, Bollywood actor Govinda was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with his wife Sunita Ahuja. He was seen stepping out of his car and meeting his doppelganger. The lookalike was dressed in a maroon suit and sunglasses. He was also carrying a bouquet of flowers and touched the actor’s feet upon meeting him. The similarities were such that even Sunita couldn’t help but point out, “Carbon copy hai ye (what a carbon copy)."

Advertisement

This is not the first time a celebrity’s doppelganger has surfaced on the internet. Recently, superstar Rajinikanth’s doppelganger from all the way across the border is winning the internet. Retired Pakistani civil servant Rehmat Gashkori is not only a Rajinikanth fan but also bears an uncanny resemblance to the superstar. In fact, he is able to pull off all the Rajinikanth tricks. From the swag way of wearing sunglasses to his iconic way of handling a revolver.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here