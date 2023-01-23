Photo Of 76-Year-Old Railway Ticket From Pakistan's Rawalpindi To India's Amritsar Viral

India has undergone several changes through the years from economic to technological developments. In the process of the transition, people tend to treasure these changes and experiences with souvenirs. Though it might be a piece of paper or a random stone, it might hold a significance that cannot be expressed in words. An old ticket from Pakistan to India issued at the time of Independence is making a wave on social media.

The now-viral photo shared by Pakistan Rail Lovers on Facebook shows the ticket was valid for travel between Rawalpindi and Amritsar. The ticket has the names of nine people. Many users on the internet are surprised to see out-of-date ticket prices and rates for similar events offered online. At that time, the cost of the ticket was just Rs 36 and 9 annas for nine people.

The ticket was bought on September 17, 1947. The stamp was created by hand using a red marker pen. It also mentioned that it is for the AC-3 coach.

The caption of the post read: “A pic of a train ticket issued after independence on 17-09-1947, for 9 persons, for travel from Rawalpindi to Amritsar, costing 36 rupee and 9 aanas. Probably a family migrated to India."

Many users hailed the person for preserving the ticket that reflects the history of both countries. “It’s amazing sirs hearty congratulations for keeping this very valuable ticket, yes very tragic memories of partition also Jai hind Vande Mataram," wrote one of the users in the comment section.

Another person added, “Same format of the ticket was continued in India throughout until the computer era. Card-type pre-printed tickets were also handy at counters. This ticket narrates the story of India/Pak integrity."

One more user said, “Nice one. Strong Carbon copy. Did not fade after keeping 75 years. Old is gold."

Here take a look:

The nation gained independence on August 15, 1947. Following this, a huge number of people migrated from Pakistan to India and vice versa.

