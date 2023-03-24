Indian Forest Service (IFS) official Parveen Kaswan has left his followers delighted time and again due to his wholesome Twitter timeline. The IFS officer often drops pictures and videos of India’s diverse flora and fauna. This time too, Kaswan has shared a mesmerising photograph of the “king among fishers". Wondering what he meant by that. Well, Kaswan posted a witty pun on kingfishers, mentioning their skill in catching their prey. The IFS officer also shared an image of a common kingfisher enjoying its meal.

The photo showed a blue and orange common kingfisher quietly having a meal on a tree branch. “The king among fishers. A common kingfisher enjoying his meal," Parveen Kaswan wrote while dropping the photo on Twitter. The location where the photo was taken was not mentioned.

Needless to say, Twitter users were left really impressed by the image and showered it with compliments. “Good photography," wrote one user.

Some people called the shot “beautiful".

A few individuals asked if the species was listed as endangered now.

“Cute but smart" was how one person described the kingfisher.

Quite a few Twitter users were interested to know how Parveen Kaswan had identified the kingfisher as male. “Sirji, we would like to know how you have identified this is Male Kingfisher?" a user commented.

One person asked how he could “protect his fish" from these kings. Tell me how I can protect my fish from these kings. It’s a war between us; the birds want to feed on fish in my fishpond and I want to protect the fish from becoming the kings’ meal. A big big headache!!!" the user wrote.

Parveen Kaswan did not end his puns with this post. He shared another photo, this time of a herd of sambar (a species of deer), making a joke about it. Full marks, if you can guess what he wrote.

Take a look at the post here:

A few days ago, the IFS officer re-shared a video of a snow leopard walking on a mountain. The apex predator was seen prowling in the clip.

Watch:

Parveen Kaswan called the animal “Ghost of the mountains", pretty accurately describing its stealthy behaviour.

