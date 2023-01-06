Photographer Shares Rare Shot of ISS Transiting the Moon and Twitter Finds It ‘Impressive’

Astro-photographer Andrew McCarthy is known for shooting stunning images from his backyard in Sacramento, California. From capturing Jupiter in ‘Opposition’ to shooting Mars when closest to Earth, the photographer ensures that he doesn’t miss out on any stargazing moment by chance. This time, he captured a difficult shot of the International Space Station (ISS) transiting the moon while gently touching the Tycho Crater. He shared incredible shots on Twitter which, for obvious reasons, impressed online users.

“Last night I captured an incredibly difficult shot: ISS transiting the moon, while gently kissing Tycho crater as it flies by at 5 miles per second. That crater is 53 miles wide, so while the station almost looks like it’s orbiting the moon it’s actually 1000x closer to us," read the first tweet alongside the image showing ISS over the moon with several craters. According to NASA, Tycho Crater is one of the most prominent craters on the Moon. It looks like a bright spot in the southern highlands with rays of bright material that stretch across much of the nearside. McCarthy also presented the full image showing the rest of the moon “as a mosaic".

He also explained how he was able to manage to take the rare shot by slowing down the transit and giving ‘colours’ to the moon using a separate camera. In another tweet, he showed how his view was captured with the laptop being “hooked up to the camera on his telescope".

Internet users praised the astrophotographer for his stunning shot as one of them commented, “Great pick Andrew!". “Holy…man, as a photographer and astronomy enthusiast, that’s the most incredible shot I’ve ever seen," replied another user. The third one stated, “This is great".

Meanwhile, the International Space Station (ISS) is the largest modular space station currently in low Earth orbit (LEO). It is a collaboration of five space agencies - NASA, Roscosmos, JAXA, CSA, and ESA.

