Phuchka Chop Is The New Bizarre Food Combo On The Block; Internet Says ‘Kalyug’

Phuchka, Golgappa, or Pani puri, this street food may have different names but gets uniform from different parts of India. Every foodie can vouch that the sudden blast of that spicy, tangy flavour along with that crunchiness of the puri, sparks a thousand feelings at once. But it seems that even Phuchka couldn’t stand immune to the trend of odd food combinations on social media. And there is a new eccentric food experiment in the block involving Phuchka. Jumping on the bandwagon of the bizarre food combos is Phuchka’r chop. A video showing its preparation is making rounds on the internet, and the users aren’t pleased.

A food vlogger from Kolkata Subhomoy, shared the clip on his Instagram page. And unlike the users, who disapproved of the dish just after looking at it, Subhomoy not only liked it but even recommended all to try it at least once. He also added that this is one of the most unique dishes that he ever tried. While sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, “Introducing Phuchka’r chop! One of the most unique dishes I’ve ever tried. I would recommend everyone to try this and the rest will be history. Tag your gang now and visit this place soonest."

If you are wondering how this is basically prepared, then you should know that a woman vendor in the video begins with some chopped veggies, which she mixed with the mashed boiled potato. The video next shows her adding different types of spices and some kind of puree. After mixing it all together, she can be seen putting the stuffing in phuchka. Next, the woman dips the phuchka in some kind of paste and deep fries it like fritters. And instead of crunchy phuchka, she serves crispy two Phuchka’r chops on a plate. The video comes to a conclusion, with the food vlogger breaking the Phuchka’r chop in half, giving a glance at those colourful stuffings. If you also feel like giving the dish a try, then you must know that it will cost you Rs 10 each.

The now-viral video has divided users in the comments section. While several simply dismissed it in one look, a few urged to taste it once before reaching a conclusion. Some even hilariously claimed that such food experiments might give an invitation to “Kalyug", as a user commented, “Bas kalyug yahi reason se aayega. (Kalyug will only come for this reason.)" Another commented, “Just because you can, it doesn’t mean you should." A few were spotted advocating to try the dish, as one user commented, “This might look weird but this actually tastes good. Excluding the health quotient part, I can vouch for it, being a resident in FD as well."

So far the video has been viewed more than 118 thousand times.

