Some Physics Wallah teachers have resigned from the edtech platform and constituted an independent YouTube channel of their own called Sankalp. However, high drama unfolded as allegations and counter-allegations were exchanged. Tarun Kumar, Manish Dubey and Sarvesh Dixit, famed Physics Wallah teachers, quit the platform over what they claimed to be differences in vision with Alakh Pandey’s company.

In their videos, Kumar, Dubey and Dixit claimed that Physics Wallah teacher Pankaj Sijairya made unfounded allegations of taking bribes against them and that there have been strikes on their YouTube channel Sankalp. They claimed that their resignation was due to the atmosphere at Physics Wallah no longer being conducive for students.

Here’s Sijairya’s claim:

In one Sankalp video, Kumar, Dubey and Dixit broke down into tears. There has been an outpouring of support for them on their YouTube channel. However, the general public who are not as familiar with the matter, have been left scratching their heads after a clip of the teachers surfaced on Twitter.

The role of teachers is crucial in any society and such feuds certainly point towards graver problems in the country’s education system.

There are many Indian teachers who provide classes free of cost on their YouTube channels and Instagram pages. You need only go on YouTube to come upon scores of videos where Indians can be seen teaching a range of subjects from Math, coding, English language to dancing, to people from all over the world.

Recently, a viral video of Nikhil Anand, one of the many Indian teachers who give physics, math and other science-related lessons on YouTube, Instagram and other social media platforms, took Twitter by storm when he found out the colour of a bear using a Physics equation.

