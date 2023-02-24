PhysicsWallah founder Alakh Pandey tied the knot with his fiance Shivani Dubey in a private ceremony on February 22. Sharing photos from the wedding ceremony on Instagram, Pandey also addressed his students in the caption. “Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayi. Ho gayi shaadi. Aaplog k saath jeevan k 7 saal ho gaye bachoo and in saat salo me mere life me kitne phases aaye , har bar aap sath the. Meri life ki shyd one of the most important date 22 Feb 2023 hogi. Humsafar Shivani Dubey ban gyi , aaplog ko bula nahi paye (You ) (Students) have been a part of my journey for the last seven years. In these years, I have seen a lot of phases and each and every time, I had you by my side. February 22, 2023 is probably the most important date in my life. Shivani Dubey has become my life partner)

Addressing his students in the post, Alakh Pandey added that it would not have been possible for him to invite all of them and a live telecast of the ceremony would not have looked good. So, he is sharing photos from the wedding. He thanked his students for standing by his side in every phase of his life and said that their blessing and prayers were important thing to him.

Shivani Dubey is reportedly a journalist by profession. The couple got engaged in May of last year and also shared photos from their engagement on Instagram.

PhysicsWallah was first launched in 2014 as a YouTube channel to tutor JEE and NEET aspirants. Pandey later established PhysicsWallah, a company and also launched his own platform for providing tutoring in physics, math, biology, economics and other subjects. It has expanded even further to include tutoring for students for a variety of competitive examinations, including the GATE, UPSC, NDA, and CA. The EdTech company joined India’s list of unicorns after raising $100 million in Series A funding back in 2017.

The company is also set to launch its courses in four local languages including Tamil, Kannada, and Gujarati. Starting as an online EdTech platform PhysicsWallah has also launched its offline coaching centres in many parts of the country.

