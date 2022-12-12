Pianist's Underwater Rendition of Iconic Little Mermaid Song Under The Sea Will Leave You Mesmerised

The catchy tunes of Under the Sea are quite familiar to all the 90s babies who loved and enjoyed the hit Disney movie The Little Mermaid. Now a pianist is delivering some major nostalgia as he plays the tunes on his piano, quite literally underwater. Joe Jenkins shared the clip of his performance on his Instagram handle. All set in diving gear, Joe can be seen playing the tune from the Disney movie perfectly. It sure looks hard but the way Joe pulls it off makes it seem almost effortless at the same time. Take a peek at the clip here:

Advertisement

Impressed was an understatement when it came to reactions. Many wondered just how the pianist was able to make it all work. Others mentioned the fishes around him must be vibing. “When I first saw your River Flows In You video, I was hoping one day you would put it underwater…well done," wrote an Instagram user.

Another comment read, “You are amazing. You and Matthias should do a collab, like ‘I played electric love on an electric piano in a power faculty’ or something stupid like that,"

While some people did take to the comment section to troll the pianist, Joe’s fans came to his defence. One Instagram user wrote, “Dude, the amount of people that I see say so many negative things about what you’re doing blows my mind, this is legit science and thank you for being so creative!"

Joe Jenkins is an English pianist and YouTuber. The initial content he posted on his YouTube channel included piano covers of random songs; he later gained attention for his 1$ piano covers. He had 3 YouTube channels, Joe Jenkins: his main channel, where he uploads various covers for music and sometimes comedy skits, too; Joe Jenkins Clips: he shares random clips, behind-the-scenes videos, and clips that aren’t featured on his main channel. His third channel Joe Jenkins Piano has been put on the backburner since its creation in January 2019.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here